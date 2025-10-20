Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Sold by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 147.1% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,133.74. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total value of $238,938.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,462.80. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $244.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.78. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.38 and a 52-week high of $282.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.91.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

