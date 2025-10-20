Northeast Investment Management Decreases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Northeast Investment Management reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 69.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,786 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $86.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.58 and a 200 day moving average of $93.41. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.01.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 97.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.31.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 11,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christiana Smith Shi acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,085. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

