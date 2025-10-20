Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $447,000 Stake in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,007 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 2,536.5% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,535,290 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $239,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401,198 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,346,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 5,181.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,196,321 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $148,757,000 after buying an additional 2,154,735 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in eBay by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,763,766 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $187,191,000 after buying an additional 1,981,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 19,822.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,290,981 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $96,126,000 after buying an additional 1,284,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on eBay from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Arete Research raised eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.59.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $397,423.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 93,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,361,385.76. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 75,952 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total value of $7,082,524.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 53,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,952,227.75. This trade represents a 58.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,743 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,844 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EBAY opened at $92.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.33 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 20.86%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. eBay’s payout ratio is 25.55%.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

