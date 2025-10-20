Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Shares Purchased by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 301,443.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 10,005,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,560,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001,898 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $370,272,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,938,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,051 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15,919.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,594,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,725,000 after purchasing an additional 864,579 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $54.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $118.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.51 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.4119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 240.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

