Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. Acquires 8,088 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV

Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 5.4% of Grunden Financial Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $12,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,462,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,290 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,210,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,495,000 after purchasing an additional 758,884 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $16,653,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,816,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,745,000 after purchasing an additional 378,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 979,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,578,000 after purchasing an additional 362,170 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of DFSV opened at $31.17 on Monday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $34.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

