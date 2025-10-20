Financial Perspectives Inc Buys 1,894 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF $IDHQ

Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 3,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 155,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDHQ opened at $34.53 on Monday. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $34.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average is $32.34. The company has a market cap of $531.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.88.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

