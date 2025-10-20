Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP Stock Position Reduced by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 0.3% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of VTIP opened at $50.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.13. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.28 and a twelve month high of $50.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6481 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

