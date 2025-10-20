LMG Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in The Boeing Company $BA

LMG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,097 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC grew its position in Boeing by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $213.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.10 and a 200 day moving average of $208.23. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $242.69. The company has a market capitalization of $161.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.90) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,420. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

