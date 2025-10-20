Warrior Met Coal $HCC Shares Purchased by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Warrior Met Coal worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at $34,278,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 412.5% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,130,000 after purchasing an additional 660,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1,918.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 680,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,474,000 after purchasing an additional 646,799 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 18.4% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,361,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,697,000 after buying an additional 367,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 33.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 894,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,706,000 after buying an additional 224,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of HCC opened at $65.05 on Monday. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $75.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.05.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $297.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.63 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.30%.The firm’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

