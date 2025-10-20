Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX Shares Purchased by West Tower Group LLC

West Tower Group LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. West Tower Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 50.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,808,000 after purchasing an additional 27,581 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth about $3,458,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 29.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 180,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $189.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.37. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $163.33 and a 12-month high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,375. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,838 shares of company stock worth $348,392 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

