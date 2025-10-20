Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI Stock Holdings Cut by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.4% of Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Unison Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $12,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,741,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,295,000 after acquiring an additional 408,821 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 930,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,861,000 after purchasing an additional 204,321 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 80.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 418,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,841,000 after purchasing an additional 186,082 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $11,612,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,183,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,985,000 after buying an additional 128,177 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $84.87 on Monday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $65.08 and a 1 year high of $86.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.7001 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

