Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/17/2025 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $165.00 to $198.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – Vertiv was given a new $216.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $206.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $151.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/9/2025 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $167.00 to $192.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Vertiv was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

10/7/2025 – Vertiv was upgraded by analysts at Cfra Research to a “moderate buy” rating.

10/6/2025 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $165.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/2/2025 – Vertiv was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/1/2025 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $128.00 to $145.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2025 – Vertiv was given a new $159.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/27/2025 – Vertiv had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/25/2025 – Vertiv had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $162.00 price target on the stock.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 7.18%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total value of $2,829,240.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,334.02. This represents a 63.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $12,822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 133,333 shares in the company, valued at $17,095,957.26. This represents a 42.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

