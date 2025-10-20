US Bancorp DE Trims Position in Yelp Inc. $YELP

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,881 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Yelp were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Yelp by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,902,318 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $70,443,000 after buying an additional 1,048,451 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Yelp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,403,461 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $51,981,000 after purchasing an additional 71,626 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Yelp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 555,797 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $20,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yelp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,536 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Yelp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,811,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $32.50 on Monday. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.96 and a 52 week high of $41.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.15.

Insider Transactions at Yelp

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The local business review company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $370.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.71 million. Yelp had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Yelp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yelp news, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,200 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $37,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 202,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,263,325. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carmen Amara sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $47,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 84,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,150.42. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $1,200,130. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YELP shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Evercore ISI set a $45.00 target price on shares of Yelp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $33.00 target price on Yelp in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading

