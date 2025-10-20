John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 38.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.13, for a total value of $42,705.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,170,951.21. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $375,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,500. This trade represents a 20.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,186 shares of company stock valued at $9,647,471 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $189.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $146.91 and a 52 week high of $191.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.22.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.630-9.830 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 38.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DGX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Baird R W cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quest Diagnostics

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.