Cidel Asset Management Inc. Buys 777 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crews Bank & Trust grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 1,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 18,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $46.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 0.87. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $92.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.24.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 711.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,351 shares in the company, valued at $8,590,003.07. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LYB. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Bank Of America (Bofa) dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.