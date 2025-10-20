Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $141.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.00. DTE Energy Company has a 52 week low of $115.59 and a 52 week high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.42.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Analysts predict that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.08.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $224,848.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 4,153 shares in the company, valued at $583,621.09. This represents a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

