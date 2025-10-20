Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,836,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,979,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 65.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,612,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,019,000 after purchasing an additional 637,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 57.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,405,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,341,000 after purchasing an additional 512,567 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,316,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,173,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,884 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $224,848.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,621.09. This represents a 27.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $141.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.42. DTE Energy Company has a 52-week low of $115.59 and a 52-week high of $143.79.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DTE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.08.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

