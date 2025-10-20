Critical Survey: Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) & WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) and WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Sixth Street Specialty Lending pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.1%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending pays out 91.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 1,026.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. WhiteHorse Finance has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. WhiteHorse Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.3% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sixth Street Specialty Lending 0 2 7 1 2.90 WhiteHorse Finance 2 5 0 0 1.71

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and WhiteHorse Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus target price of $23.56, suggesting a potential upside of 9.46%. WhiteHorse Finance has a consensus target price of $9.17, suggesting a potential upside of 31.70%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than Sixth Street Specialty Lending.

Volatility & Risk

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sixth Street Specialty Lending and WhiteHorse Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sixth Street Specialty Lending 39.56% 13.47% 6.17% WhiteHorse Finance 4.36% 10.72% 4.51%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sixth Street Specialty Lending and WhiteHorse Finance”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sixth Street Specialty Lending $482.53 million 4.20 $220.02 million $2.01 10.71 WhiteHorse Finance $92.82 million 1.74 $10.85 million $0.15 46.40

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has higher revenue and earnings than WhiteHorse Finance. Sixth Street Specialty Lending is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WhiteHorse Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sixth Street Specialty Lending beats WhiteHorse Finance on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing. The fund invests in business services, software & technology, healthcare, energy, consumer & retail, manufacturing, industrials, royalty related businesses, education, and specialty finance. It seeks to finance and lending to middle market companies principally located in the United States. The fund invests in companies with enterprise value between $50 million and $1 billion or more and EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million. The transaction size is between $15 million and $350 million. The fund invests across the spectrum of the capital structure and can arrange syndicated transactions of up to $500 million and hold sizeable positions within its credits.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

