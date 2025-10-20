Cwm LLC Sells 2,539 Shares of Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its holdings in Copart by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 271,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 119,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in Copart by 2.9% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 511,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,118,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 4.5% in the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 15.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC set a $62.00 target price on Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Copart Price Performance

Copart stock opened at $44.34 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.61 and its 200 day moving average is $50.80.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Copart had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 33.41%.The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,635.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,360.28. This trade represents a 43.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $10,879,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

