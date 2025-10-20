IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Manulife Financial Corp $MFC

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 16,609.6% during the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,519,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,490,000 after buying an additional 1,510,314 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,501,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,970,000 after buying an additional 521,451 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,093,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,639,000 after buying an additional 2,289,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

MFC stock opened at $31.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average of $30.87. Manulife Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $33.07. The company has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3199 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

