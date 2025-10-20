LMG Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

LMG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $12,854,000. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 46.4% in the first quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 86.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 509,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,473,000 after purchasing an additional 236,733 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 270.2% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 984,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,043,000 after purchasing an additional 718,720 shares during the period. Finally, United Community Bank lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 340.0% in the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,309 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $121.44 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $118.18 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.65 and a 200-day moving average of $131.20.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%.The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

