Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Has $650,000 Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $1,112,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Wolfe Research lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 price target (up from $199.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.31.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $184.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.13. The company has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $115.10 and a 52-week high of $201.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 1.58%.Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 54.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,100. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

