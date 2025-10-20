Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,189 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. $DNP

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $4,189,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 19.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,538,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,109,000 after purchasing an additional 415,954 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 83.2% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 882,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 400,688 shares during the period. Owen LaRue LLC boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 46.5% during the second quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 359,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 114,285 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 9.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,377,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,619,000 after purchasing an additional 114,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $9.96 on Monday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

