Private Trust Co. NA Trims Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,941,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,090,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834,501 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,824,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,722,664,000 after buying an additional 1,862,674 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,037,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $879,608,000 after buying an additional 355,215 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 58.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,448,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $791,274,000 after buying an additional 2,011,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,982,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,878,000 after buying an additional 178,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Dbs Bank raised Marathon Petroleum to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,100. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:MPC opened at $184.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.13. The stock has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $201.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 1.58%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.01%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

