Harbour Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August $PAUG

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAUG. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 734.6% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 298,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 263,031 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 3.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after acquiring an additional 43,560 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 20.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 29,852 shares in the last quarter. PTM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter valued at about $350,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 10.4%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $42.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.20. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 52 week low of $34.78 and a 52 week high of $41.16. The company has a market capitalization of $822.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

