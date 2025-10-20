Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,275 Shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. $FG

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in F&G Annuities & Life were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the first quarter worth about $89,000. CWM LLC increased its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 737.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 11.6% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at F&G Annuities & Life

In other news, EVP Leena Punjabi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $101,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 64,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,003.84. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

F&G Annuities & Life Trading Down 0.4%

FG opened at $28.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average is $32.78. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.49.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of F&G Annuities & Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Piper Sandler set a $33.00 price objective on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of F&G Annuities & Life from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

About F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

