Uhlmann Price Securities LLC Cuts Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Uhlmann Price Securities LLC cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP grew its stake in Zoetis by 859.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $22,891,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 395,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,140,000 after buying an additional 198,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.71.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $144.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.34 and a 52-week high of $193.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

