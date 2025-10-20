Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 485 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,072 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 489.6% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,363,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,929,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,211,000 after acquiring an additional 988,955 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 1,135,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,394,000 after acquiring an additional 747,194 shares during the period. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $65,909,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $120.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.05 and a 200-day moving average of $108.30. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $122.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

