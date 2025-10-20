Demars Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF $SHOC

Demars Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SHOC – Free Report) by 97.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537,679 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF by 77.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $355,000.

SHOC opened at $65.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $126.72 million, a P/E ratio of 41.80 and a beta of -1.71. Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $31.89 and a 12 month high of $66.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average of $51.82.

The Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (SHOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the 30 largest semiconductor companies in the US equity market. SHOC was launched on Oct 6, 2022 and is managed by Strive.

