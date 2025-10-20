US Bancorp DE Purchases 328 Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $83,533,000. Amundi raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 198.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 350,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,635,000 after purchasing an additional 232,988 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 1,657.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 179,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,217,000 after purchasing an additional 169,010 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 46.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 465,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,381,000 after purchasing an additional 146,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 763.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 118,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,556,000 after purchasing an additional 104,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR opened at $433.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $385.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.19. United Therapeutics Corporation has a one year low of $266.98 and a one year high of $459.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $798.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $569.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.75, for a total value of $3,396,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 36,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,356,133.75. The trade was a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.64, for a total value of $9,396,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,435 shares of company stock worth $118,956,307. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

