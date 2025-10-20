Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 1,656 Shares of Old Republic International Corporation $ORI

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 472,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $18,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 590,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Berry Wealth Group LP grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 9,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $41.48 on Monday. Old Republic International Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

In other Old Republic International news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $188,474.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 54,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,630.69. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $250,125.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 35,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,772.60. The trade was a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Old Republic International

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.