Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 7,228 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May $GMAY

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 6.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 13.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 5.6% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 25.9% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

NYSEARCA GMAY opened at $40.45 on Monday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $304.59 million, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.47.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

