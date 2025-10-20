Cwm LLC Grows Position in Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 69,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 51,126 shares during the period. Covea Finance boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 736,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,607,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NTR opened at $57.51 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.62.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. Nutrien had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 78.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

