Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 562.3% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,581.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Insider Transactions at Omega Healthcare Investors

In related news, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,654 shares in the company, valued at $749,144.64. The trade was a 11.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:OHI opened at $41.07 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.32. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.040-3.070 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 165.43%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

