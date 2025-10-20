RFG Advisory LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May $GMAY

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 200,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $40.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.59 million, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.47. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $40.63.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

