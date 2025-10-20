Halliburton Company $HAL Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 454,097 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $9,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 87.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 109.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 756.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $22.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.65. Halliburton Company has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $32.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.26.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

