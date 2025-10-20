William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 712,082 Acadian Asset Management Inc. $AAMI

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 712,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,094,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAMI. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAMI shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Acadian Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Acadian Asset Management from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Acadian Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Acadian Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of AAMI stock opened at $46.31 on Monday. Acadian Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average of $37.74.

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Acadian Asset Management had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 174.31%. The company had revenue of $124.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acadian Asset Management Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadian Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Acadian Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.67%.

Acadian Asset Management Profile

Acadian Asset Management Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

