Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 77,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $140.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $142.22.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

