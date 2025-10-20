Community Bank of Raymore Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Community Bank of Raymore lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Allianz SE bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $478.24 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $488.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.79.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

