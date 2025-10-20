Head-To-Head Survey: Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) and Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP)

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) and Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.7% of Westwater Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Westwater Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Westwater Resources and Lexaria Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwater Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lexaria Bioscience 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

Westwater Resources currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.91%. Given Lexaria Bioscience’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lexaria Bioscience is more favorable than Westwater Resources.

This table compares Westwater Resources and Lexaria Bioscience”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwater Resources N/A N/A -$7.75 million ($0.18) -11.44 Lexaria Bioscience $380,000.00 0.00 -$4.09 million N/A N/A

Lexaria Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than Westwater Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Westwater Resources and Lexaria Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwater Resources N/A -5.89% -5.50% Lexaria Bioscience -1,046.77% -157.62% -148.09%

Summary

Westwater Resources beats Lexaria Bioscience on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westwater Resources

(Get Free Report)

Westwater Resources, Inc. operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc. in August 2017. Westwater Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About Lexaria Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates in the drug delivery platform business. It develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH technology for the delivery of bioactive compounds that promotes healthy ingestion methods, lower overall dosing, and higher effectiveness in active molecule delivery. The company has licensed DehydraTECH to various companies operating in the nicotine, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and vitamin industries. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

