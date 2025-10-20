Calamos Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 412.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after buying an additional 51,524 shares in the last quarter. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $980,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 60,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 157,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,337 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $193.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.19. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.