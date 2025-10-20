Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 125,940 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF $ANGL

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,940 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 293.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2,786.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $29.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.91. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $29.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.1465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

