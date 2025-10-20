Reviewing Sky Petroleum (OTCMKTS:SKPI) & Geopark (NYSE:GPRK)

Geopark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) and Sky Petroleum (OTCMKTS:SKPI – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Geopark has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sky Petroleum has a beta of -78.98, suggesting that its share price is 7,998% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Geopark alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Geopark and Sky Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Geopark 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sky Petroleum 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

Geopark currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.56%. Given Geopark’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Geopark is more favorable than Sky Petroleum.

This table compares Geopark and Sky Petroleum”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geopark $660.80 million 0.46 $96.38 million $0.83 7.18 Sky Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Geopark has higher revenue and earnings than Sky Petroleum.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.2% of Geopark shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Geopark and Sky Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geopark 7.70% 35.65% 6.44% Sky Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Geopark beats Sky Petroleum on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Geopark

(Get Free Report)

GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

About Sky Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Sky Petroleum, Inc. acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties of others under arrangements in which the company finances the costs in exchange for interests in the oil or natural gas revenue generated by the properties. It has a production sharing contract with the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Energy of Albania for three exploration blocks, including Four, Five, and Dumre blocks in the Republic of Albania. The company was formerly known as Seaside Explorations, Inc. and changed its name to Sky Petroleum, Inc. in March 2005. Sky Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Geopark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geopark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.