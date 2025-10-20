Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,896 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,898.7% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,622,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368,058 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,853,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,439,000 after buying an additional 2,711,718 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3,606,710.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,705,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,276,000 after buying an additional 2,705,033 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,186,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,915,000 after buying an additional 1,318,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 213.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,891,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,242,000 after buying an additional 1,288,398 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $193.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.15 and a 200-day moving average of $181.19. The company has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

