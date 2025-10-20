Ballast Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Ballast Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Allianz SE purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $478.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $470.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.79. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $488.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.