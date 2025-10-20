Crux Wealth Advisors Sells 5,213 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF $ANGL

Crux Wealth Advisors decreased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,213 shares during the period. Crux Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2,786.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $29.46 on Monday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $29.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.1465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

