Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VONG. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 54,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 55.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VONG stock opened at $120.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.84. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $122.66.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

