Head-To-Head Contrast: Celanese (NYSE:CE) & PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG)

Celanese (NYSE:CE) and PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Celanese has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PPG Industries has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Celanese pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. PPG Industries pays an annual dividend of $2.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Celanese pays out -0.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PPG Industries pays out 64.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PPG Industries has raised its dividend for 54 consecutive years. PPG Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

98.9% of Celanese shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of PPG Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Celanese shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of PPG Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Celanese and PPG Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celanese -16.30% 10.48% 2.70% PPG Industries 6.25% 23.85% 8.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Celanese and PPG Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celanese 3 10 7 0 2.20 PPG Industries 0 8 7 1 2.56

Celanese currently has a consensus price target of $56.11, indicating a potential upside of 39.54%. PPG Industries has a consensus price target of $127.73, indicating a potential upside of 25.78%. Given Celanese’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Celanese is more favorable than PPG Industries.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Celanese and PPG Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celanese $10.28 billion 0.43 -$1.52 billion ($14.82) -2.71 PPG Industries $15.85 billion 1.45 $1.12 billion $4.41 23.03

PPG Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Celanese. Celanese is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PPG Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PPG Industries beats Celanese on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics. The Acetyl Chain segment produces and supplies acetyl products, including acetic acid, vinyl acetate monomers, acetic anhydride, and acetate esters that are used as starting materials for colorants, paints, adhesives, coatings, and pharmaceuticals; and organic solvents and intermediates for pharmaceutical, agricultural, and chemical products. It also offers vinyl acetate-based emulsions for use in paints and coatings, adhesives, construction, glass fiber, textiles, and paper applications; and ethylene vinyl acetate resins and compounds, as well as low-density polyethylene for use in flexible packaging films, lamination film products, hot melt adhesives, automotive parts, and carpeting applications. In addition, it provides redispersible powders (RDP) for use in construction applications, including flooring, plasters, insulation, tiling, and waterproofing. Celanese Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft. The Industrial Coatings segment offers coatings, adhesives and sealants, and metal pretreatments, as well as services and coatings applications for appliances, agricultural and construction equipment, consumer electronics, automotive parts and accessories, building products, kitchenware, and transportation vehicles and other finished products; and on-site coatings services. It also provides coatings for metal cans, closures, plastic and aluminum tubes for food, beverage and personal care, promotional, and specialty packaging; amorphous precipitated silica for tire, battery separator, and other end-uses; TESLIN substrates for labels, e-passports, drivers' licenses, breathable membranes, and loyalty and identification cards; and organic light emitting diode materials, displays and lighting lens materials, optical lenses, color-change products, and photochromic dyes. PPG Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1883 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

