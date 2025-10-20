GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.6250.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GFL. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the second quarter worth $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 147.8% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in GFL Environmental by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GFL opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.47.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 48.53%.The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. GFL Environmental has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is 0.94%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

