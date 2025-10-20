Stephens Inc. AR Sells 5,797 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 257,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,797 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Chevron were worth $36,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 652,139.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,214,757,000 after buying an additional 83,702,101 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,592,263,000 after buying an additional 1,574,464 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,855,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,652,437,000 after buying an additional 827,851 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,281,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,054,513,000 after buying an additional 40,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $1,466,751,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $153.12 on Monday. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $264.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.25.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

